Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.76 Million

Brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to announce $229.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.67 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $196.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $868.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.52 million to $874.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $945.87 million, with estimates ranging from $933.32 million to $965.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 256,177 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,153,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,140,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,862,000 after buying an additional 117,797 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

