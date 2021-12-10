Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given New 165.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from 173.00 to 165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ADEVF. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, November 26th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Shares of ADEVF remained flat at $$12.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.