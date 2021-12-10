Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target Cut to 211.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from 221.00 to 211.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

ADEVF remained flat at $$12.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

