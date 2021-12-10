Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Acquires $7,000,000.00 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 633,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,472. The stock has a market cap of $443.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.30. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 252,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 2,290.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 240,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 166.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 199,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
