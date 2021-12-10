Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Acquires $7,000,000.00 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 633,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,472. The stock has a market cap of $443.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.30. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACET has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 152.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 252,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 2,290.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 240,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 166.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 199,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

