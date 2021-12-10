Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 125,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 85,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADEX. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,146,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 119,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 91,638 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.