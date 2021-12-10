Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,927 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $632.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $637.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.32. The company has a market capitalization of $301.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

