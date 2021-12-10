Adshares (ADS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.78 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00006465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $64.45 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00129566 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,984,393 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.