Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Down 3.1%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.03. 5,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,555,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

