AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Hits Market Cap of $584,511.56

AFEN Blockchain (CURRENCY:AFEN) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a market cap of $584,511.56 and $37,188.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AFEN Blockchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.48 or 0.08189558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00082080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,892.47 or 1.00119980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002764 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AFEN Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AFEN Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AFEN Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AFEN Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AFEN Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.