African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.77

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 2900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGAC. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

