Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.48

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.48 and traded as high as C$33.71. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$33.35, with a volume of 39,832 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFN. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$626.65 million and a P/E ratio of 54.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.48.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

