AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Down to $120.14

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.14, but opened at $117.43. AGCO shares last traded at $119.02, with a volume of 1,071 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 10.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in AGCO by 6.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AGCO by 63.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

