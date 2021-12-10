ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.80

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.80 and traded as low as $51.30. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 9,643 shares trading hands.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.74.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

