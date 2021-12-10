Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

