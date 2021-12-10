AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Dec 21 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a dec 21 dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 11th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 58.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,420,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

