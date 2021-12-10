Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc Sells 4,160,745 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07.

WMG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 810,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,065. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $43,920,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

