Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Brokerages expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce sales of $2.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $2.88 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $11.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $293.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

