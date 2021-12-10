Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 163,242 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Akamai Technologies worth $45,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

