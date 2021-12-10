Akash Network Hits Market Capitalization of $188.89 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $188.89 million and $1.63 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00003452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.51 or 0.08275140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00083865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,113.46 or 1.00124296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.