Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) & Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

30.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and Nautilus Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.22%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.32%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Nautilus Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 11.22 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Akoya Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.