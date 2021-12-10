Akumin (TSE:AKU) Trading Down 3.7%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.11. 12,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 33,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Akumin in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Akumin in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Akumin alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 786.88, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.