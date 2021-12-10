Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.35

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and traded as low as $35.76. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 241,172 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.7818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

