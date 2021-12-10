Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,285,452 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

About Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA)

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Greenland. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, base metal, iron ore, zinc, and lead deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Inglefield Land multi-element, Limerick base metals, and Thule Black Sands projects; 90% interests in the Amitsoq graphite and Clogau gold projects; and a 51% interest in the Melville Bay iron ore project.

