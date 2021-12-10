Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Down 1.5%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.91. 48,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 20,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 10.84% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

