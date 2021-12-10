Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Reduced by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BABA opened at $123.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.73.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
