Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Reduced by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $123.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

