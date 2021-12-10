Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 3,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 161,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

ALGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $510.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.