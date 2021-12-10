Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Allegion has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Allegion has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allegion to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NYSE ALLE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.06. The company had a trading volume of 392,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,108. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

