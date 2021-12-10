Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/9/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. "

12/6/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

