AllianceBlock (ALBT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.58 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $125.04 million and $2.58 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00040002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00209022 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllianceBlock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

