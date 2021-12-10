AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0168

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. AllSafe has a market cap of $153,890.68 and approximately $30.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00032376 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

