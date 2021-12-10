Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 143.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.13% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 84,017.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $292,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDRX stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

