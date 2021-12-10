Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Director Sells $90,083.72 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMR stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. 156,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

