Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Director Sells $90,083.72 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of AMR stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. 156,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $69.29.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.