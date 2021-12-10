Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Boston Trust Walden Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51,669 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $197,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,962.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,883.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,747.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

