Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Alphabet worth $965,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 823.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,873.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,712.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

