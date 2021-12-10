Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Howland Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 823.9% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.2% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,873.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,712.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

