Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48,002 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Alphabet worth $2,432,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,873.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,712.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.