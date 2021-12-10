Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,341 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 385,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.51 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.22 million, a PE ratio of 108.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.