Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,392 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,845. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

