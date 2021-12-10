ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Director Jason Lettmann Sells 76,905 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ALXO stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 329,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,822. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 18.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,657,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.
