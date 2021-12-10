ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Director Jason Lettmann Sells 76,905 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALXO stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 329,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,822. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 12,773.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 18.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,657,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.