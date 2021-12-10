Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,433.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,423.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

