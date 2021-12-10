Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $1,007,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $896,695,000 after acquiring an additional 244,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,433.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,423.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

