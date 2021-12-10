Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 303,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,007,211,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,433.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,423.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

