Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $79,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,433.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,423.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

