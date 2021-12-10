Ambire AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $75.87 million and $4.72 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00207215 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 145,295,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,853,322 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

