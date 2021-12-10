AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $392.21

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $392.21 and traded as low as $355.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $355.00, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.21.

AMEN Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

