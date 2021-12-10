American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lowered by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,891 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $66,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $168.02 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

