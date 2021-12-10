American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,532 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 90,090 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 2.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $49,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.60. 26,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,198. The firm has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

