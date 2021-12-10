American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Down 11.1%

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY) was down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 297,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 632,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$1.70 price target on American Manganese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get American Manganese alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$152.66 million and a P/E ratio of -11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.04.

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.