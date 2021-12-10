American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at B. Riley

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.07. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

