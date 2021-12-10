American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Lake Street Capital

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $257.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.07.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.